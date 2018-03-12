Yurie Small Beauty v2 Goal C
7BV5183:KS
1,066.66
KRW
0.12
0.01%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
968.27 - 1,066.66
年初来リターン
0.36%
前日終値
1,066.54
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,066.66
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
345.907
設定日
08/31/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Yurie Small Beauty v2 Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust (Bond) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in domestic equity. Once the fund reaches the target price, it will invest in domestic bond.
住所Yurie Asset Management Co Ltd
Bookook Securities Bldg 9F
Yoido Dong 34-2, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-885
Korea
電話番号82-2-2168-7900
Webサイトwww.yurieasset.co.kr