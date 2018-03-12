TongYang High Plus Bond Secu
7BU0252:KS
1,010.05
KRW
0.14
0.01%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
998.61 - 1,009.91
年初来リターン
0.66%
前日終値
1,009.91
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,010.05
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
500.357
設定日
09/11/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LEE JUNG-HO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
7AG3083:KS
TongYang High Plus Bond Secu
|521.42 百万
|530.89 十億
|99.99
企業概要
TongYang High Plus Bond Securities Feeder Investment Trust1(Bond) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve the current income and capital gains by investing in bonds.
住所Tong Yang Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Tong Yang Securities Bldg 14F
Yeoido Dong 23-8, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-707
Korea
電話番号82-2-3770-1300
Webサイトwww.tyam.co.kr