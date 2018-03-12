Kyobo AXA Power India Index
7BO0184:KS
939.67
KRW
4.67
0.50%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
935.00 - 1,034.84
年初来リターン
-4.25%
前日終値
935.00
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
939.67
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.840
設定日
11/06/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
7BO0127:KS
Kyobo AXA Power India Index
|1.68 百万
|1.77 十億
|96.82
企業概要
Kyobo AXA Power India Index Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Kyobo AXA Power India Index Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity).
住所Kyobo AXA Investment Managers Co.,
Ltd.
15F, Kyobo Bld 1, Jong-ro, Jongno-gu
Seoul 110-714
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-9600
Webサイトwww.kyoboaxa-im.co.kr