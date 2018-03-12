Yurie Vietnam Alpha Securiti
7B90056:KS
1,017.25
KRW
1.01
0.10%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
989.25 - 1,031.58
前日終値
1,016.24
52週レンジ
989.25 - 1,031.58
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Vietnam
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,017.25
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
208.922
設定日
08/16/2016
直近配当額 ( 02/25/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
7BB7621:KS
Yurie Vietnam Alpha Securiti
|48.47 百万
|67.62 十億
|62.47
|
KUZ7:CUR
|3.52 千
|38.29 十億
|35.38
|
KUX7:CUR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
Yurie Vietnam Alpha Securities Investment Trust(Equity) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in equities listed in Vietnam.
住所Yurie Asset Management Co Ltd
Bookook Securities Bldg 9F
Yoido Dong 34-2, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-885
Korea
電話番号82-2-2168-7900
Webサイトwww.yurieasset.co.kr