Franklin US Income Securitie
7AI8475:KS
988.30
KRW
1.58
0.16%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
974.35 - 1,072.04
1年トータルリターン
2.80%
年初来リターン
-1.84%
前日終値
986.72
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
988.3
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
21.301
設定日
06/24/2013
直近配当額 ( 12/18/2017)
64.83
直近配当利回り（税込）
6.56%
ファンドマネージャ
BAEK SANG-HOON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
0.94%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
7AD9924:KS
Franklin US Income Securitie
|24.15 百万
|24.36 十億
|99.31
企業概要
Franklin US Income Securities Feeder Investment Trust (Equity Balanced-Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in master fund.
住所Franklin Templeton Investments
3rd Floor, CCMM Building
12 Youido-Dong, Youngdungpo-Gu
Seoul, South Korea 150-968
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-0600
Webサイトwww.franklintempleton.co.kr