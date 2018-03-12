HDC Index Linked Securities
6C45118:KS
999.31
KRW
4.63
0.47%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
990.76 - 1,000.11
前日終値
994.68
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
999.31
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.476
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
HDC Index Linked Securities Investment Trust ENH 11(ELS Derivatives) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing in derivative securities linked to the Eurostoxx50, NIKKEI225 and HSCEI index.
住所HDC Investment Trust Management
Goodmorning Shinhan Tower 23F
Yeoido Dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3215-3000
Webサイトwww.hdcasset.com