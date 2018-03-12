DB Start Up Global Fourth In

6C32190:KS
1,022.44
KRW
3.68
0.36%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
986.59 - 1,022.44
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1,018.76
52週レンジ
986.59 - 1,022.44
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,022.44
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
278.865
設定日
02/19/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
DB Start Up Global Fourth Industrial EMP Securities Feeder Investment Trust H (Equity Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in DB Start Up Global Fourth Industrial EMP Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity Fund of Funds).
住所
Dongbu Asset Management
19F, Sinsong Center Bldg
Yeoido Dong 25-12, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-711
Korea
電話番号
82-2-787-3700
Webサイト
www.dongbuam.co.kr