DB Start Up Global Fourth In
6C32166:KS
1,022.26
KRW
3.67
0.36%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
986.43 - 1,022.26
前日終値
1,018.59
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,022.26
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
278.865
設定日
02/19/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
DB Start Up Global Fourth Industrial EMP Securities Feeder Investment Trust H (Equity Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in DB Start Up Global Fourth Industrial EMP Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity Fund of Funds).
住所Dongbu Asset Management
19F, Sinsong Center Bldg
Yeoido Dong 25-12, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-711
Korea
電話番号82-2-787-3700
Webサイトwww.dongbuam.co.kr