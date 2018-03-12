DB Index Linked Securities I
6C28719:KS
10,637.18
KRW
42.02
0.40%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10,637.18
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
595.750
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Dongbu Index Linked Securities Investment Trust SHE-7 (ELS Derivatives) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in derivative securities linked to the S&P500, HSI and EURO Stoxx50.
住所Dongbu Asset Management
19F, Sinsong Center Bldg
Yeoido Dong 25-12, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-711
Korea
電話番号82-2-787-3700
Webサイトwww.dongbuam.co.kr