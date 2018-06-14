KTB China 1st Stock Goal Con
1,063.36
KRW
1.06
0.10%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
976.02 - 1,062.88
前日終値
1,062.30
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,063.36
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
17.785
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
KTB China 1st Stock Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in stocks of China corporates listed in Hong Kong and China stock market. Once the fund reaches the target price, it will invest in bond related collective investment schemes.
住所KTB Asset Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Korea Sec Dealers' Assn Bldg 17F
Yeoido Dong 45-2, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-974
Korea
電話番号82-2-788-8400
Webサイトwww.i-ktb.com