Kiwoom Global Next Generatio
6C22291:KS
1,043.24
KRW
0.63
0.06%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,043.24
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
4.200
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
6C15402:KS
Kiwoom Global Next Generatio
|3.60 百万
|3.59 十億
|98.15
企業概要
Kiwoom Global Next Generation Network Securities Feeder Investment Trust UH (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Kiwoom Global Next Generation Network Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity).
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com