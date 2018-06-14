Kiwoom Global Next Generatio

6C15402:KS
1,038.23
KRW
0.71
0.07%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
970.09 - 1,059.23
前日終値
1,037.52
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,038.23
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
26.797
設定日
02/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
KEYS:US
ｷｰｻｲﾄ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
18.51 千 1.03 十億 4.85
MSI:US
ﾓﾄﾛｰﾗ･ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
8.04 千 900.37 百万 4.23
6762:JP
ＴＤＫ
9.30 千 893.47 百万 4.20
AVGO:LN
ﾌﾞﾛｰﾄﾞｺﾑ
3.53 千 885.17 百万 4.16
941:HK
中国移動 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ﾓﾊﾞｲﾙ]
90.50 千 882.30 百万 4.15
CSCO:US
シスコシステムズ 　　　
17.56 千 800.79 百万 3.77
TMUS:US
TﾓﾊﾞｲﾙUS
12.25 千 795.03 百万 3.74
XLNX:US
ザイリンクス
10.25 千 787.63 百万 3.70
2454:TT
聯発科技 [ﾒﾃﾞｨｱﾃｯｸ]
63.00 千 782.69 百万 3.68
2018:HK
瑞声科技[AACﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨ
40.00 千 767.47 百万 3.61
企業概要
Kiwoom Global Next Generation Network Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in equity. Fund will focus its investments in one of the core technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, 5G related domestic and offshore companies.
住所
18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号
82-2-789-0300
Webサイト
www.kiwoomam.com