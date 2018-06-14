Kiwoom Global Next Generatio
6C15402:KS
1,038.23
KRW
0.71
0.07%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
970.09 - 1,059.23
前日終値
1,037.52
52週レンジ
970.09 - 1,059.23
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,038.23
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
26.797
設定日
02/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
KEYS:US
ｷｰｻｲﾄ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
|18.51 千
|1.03 十億
|4.85
|
MSI:US
ﾓﾄﾛｰﾗ･ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
|8.04 千
|900.37 百万
|4.23
|
6762:JP
ＴＤＫ
|9.30 千
|893.47 百万
|4.20
|
AVGO:LN
ﾌﾞﾛｰﾄﾞｺﾑ
|3.53 千
|885.17 百万
|4.16
|
941:HK
中国移動 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ﾓﾊﾞｲﾙ]
|90.50 千
|882.30 百万
|4.15
|
CSCO:US
シスコシステムズ
|17.56 千
|800.79 百万
|3.77
|
TMUS:US
TﾓﾊﾞｲﾙUS
|12.25 千
|795.03 百万
|3.74
|
XLNX:US
ザイリンクス
|10.25 千
|787.63 百万
|3.70
|
2454:TT
聯発科技 [ﾒﾃﾞｨｱﾃｯｸ]
|63.00 千
|782.69 百万
|3.68
|
2018:HK
瑞声科技[AACﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨ
|40.00 千
|767.47 百万
|3.61
企業概要
Kiwoom Global Next Generation Network Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in equity. Fund will focus its investments in one of the core technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, 5G related domestic and offshore companies.
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com