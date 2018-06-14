Kiwoom Smart Investor 2x Ins

6BZ8912:KS
1,027.82
KRW
1.65
0.16%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
982.76 - 1,063.17
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1,029.47
52週レンジ
982.76 - 1,063.17
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,027.82
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
13.062
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
253250:KS
KOSEF 200 Futures Leverage
200.43 千 2.99 十億 24.79
122630:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝKODEXﾚﾊﾞﾚｯｼﾞETF株式ﾃﾞﾘﾊﾞ
180.75 千 2.98 十億 24.72
267770:KS
TIGER 200 FUTURES LEVERAGE
236.25 千 2.92 十億 24.21
130730:KS
KOSEF Enhanced Cash
18.00 千 1.82 十億 15.07
214980:KS
KODEX KRW CASH PLUS
2.00 千 200.99 百万 1.67
企業概要
Kiwoom Smart Investor 2x Installment Purchase Securities Investment Trust 1 (Balanced Derivatives Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in equity and equity related derivatives.
住所
18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号
82-2-789-0300
Webサイト
www.kiwoomam.com