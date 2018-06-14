Kiwoom Smart Investor 2x Ins
6BZ8912:KS
1,027.82
KRW
1.65
0.16%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
982.76 - 1,063.17
前日終値
1,029.47
52週レンジ
982.76 - 1,063.17
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,027.82
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
13.062
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
253250:KS
KOSEF 200 Futures Leverage
|200.43 千
|2.99 十億
|24.79
|
122630:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝKODEXﾚﾊﾞﾚｯｼﾞETF株式ﾃﾞﾘﾊﾞ
|180.75 千
|2.98 十億
|24.72
|
267770:KS
TIGER 200 FUTURES LEVERAGE
|236.25 千
|2.92 十億
|24.21
|
130730:KS
KOSEF Enhanced Cash
|18.00 千
|1.82 十億
|15.07
|
214980:KS
KODEX KRW CASH PLUS
|2.00 千
|200.99 百万
|1.67
企業概要
Kiwoom Smart Investor 2x Installment Purchase Securities Investment Trust 1 (Balanced Derivatives Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in equity and equity related derivatives.
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com