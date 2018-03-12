Dongbu Global Automatic Driv
6BY4803:KS
1,021.60
KRW
10.20
1.01%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,004.40 - 1,021.60
前日終値
1,011.40
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,021.6
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
24.704
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
6BR3911:KS
Dongbu Global Automatic Driv
|20.30 百万
|22.67 十億
|95.92
企業概要
Dongbu Global Automatic Driving Securities Feeder Investment Trust UH (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in Dongbu Global Automatic Driving Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity).
住所Dongbu Asset Management
19F, Sinsong Center Bldg
Yeoido Dong 25-12, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-711
Korea
電話番号82-2-787-3700
Webサイトwww.dongbuam.co.kr