企業概要

Kiwoom Frontier Dividend Stability Securities Investment Trust 1 (Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve returns by investing in stocks with high dividend and bonds. The Fund invests 30% or less in stocks, especially 10% or more in dividend stocks, 90% or less in bonds, and 40% or less in ABSs and CPs respectively.