Kiwoom Frontier Dividend Sta
6BX6751:KS
1,001.49
KRW
0.27
0.03%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
994.26 - 1,001.76
前日終値
1,001.76
52週レンジ
994.26 - 1,001.76
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,001.49
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
2.515
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SANG-MI KIM
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
6536611:KS
Woori Retirement Pension Sec
|1.71 百万
|1.73 十億
|68.50
|
6BJ2402:KS
Kiwoom Frontier Dividend Han
|556.04 千
|689.24 百万
|27.37
企業概要
Kiwoom Frontier Dividend Stability Securities Investment Trust 1 (Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve returns by investing in stocks with high dividend and bonds. The Fund invests 30% or less in stocks, especially 10% or more in dividend stocks, 90% or less in bonds, and 40% or less in ABSs and CPs respectively.
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com