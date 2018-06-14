Dongbu Global Robotics Index
6BX1495:KS
1,050.00
KRW
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
959.82 - 1,050.00
前日終値
1,050.00
ファンド分類
Technology Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,050
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
982.881
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Dongbu Global Robotics Index Securities Feeder Investment Trust UH (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is toachieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in Dongbu Global Robotics Index Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity).
住所Dongbu Asset Management
19F, Sinsong Center Bldg
Yeoido Dong 25-12, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-711
Korea
電話番号82-2-787-3700
Webサイトwww.dongbuam.co.kr