Dongbu China Plus Alpha Secu
6BT2945:KS
909.57
KRW
0.21
0.02%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
900.00 - 917.55
前日終値
909.36
52週レンジ
900.00 - 917.55
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
909.57
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
8.646
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LEE DONG-JOON / KIM DA-HYE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
6B98227:KS
Dongbu China Plus Alpha Secu
|10.77 百万
|10.89 十億
|96.22
企業概要
Dongbu China Plus Alpha Securities Investment Trust Equity(Balanced-Fund of Funds) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 50% or less in equities and 50% or less in bonds.
住所Dongbu Asset Management
19F, Sinsong Center Bldg
Yeoido Dong 25-12, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-711
Korea
電話番号82-2-787-3700
Webサイトwww.dongbuam.co.kr