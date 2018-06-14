Kiwoom Short-Term Government
6BM0864:KS
930.41
KRW
0.09
0.01%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
918.88 - 974.05
1年トータルリターン
-2.90%
年初来リターン
0.96%
前日終値
930.32
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
930.41
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
72.420
設定日
03/31/2017
直近配当額 ( 03/30/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
6B06684:KS
Kiwoom Short Term Government
|72.70 千
|72.94 百万
|97.65
企業概要
Kiwoom Short-Term Government and Agency Bond Securities Feeder Investment Trust 2 (Bond) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Kiwoom Short Term Government&Agency Bonds Securities Master Invst Trust(Bond)
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com