Kiwoom ROKI 1 Multi Asset Ro
6BL4164:KS
Liquidated
1,050.36
KRW
0.01
0.00%
更新日時 2018/05/24
商品分類
Unit Trust
前日終値
1,050.35
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/24/2018)
1,050.36
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 05/24/2018)
2.304
設定日
02/06/2017
直近配当額 ( 05/25/2018)
50.24
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.11%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
069660:KS
Kiwoom KOSEF 200 ETF
|21.14 千
|676.53 百万
|23.30
|
214980:KS
KODEX KRW CASH PLUS
|6.19 千
|621.29 百万
|21.40
|
EWG:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIﾄﾞｲﾂETF
|11.80 千
|417.40 百万
|14.38
|
152280:KS
Woori KOSEF 200 Futures ETF
|26.89 千
|366.38 百万
|12.62
|
KUH8:CUR
|30.00
|324.90 百万
|11.19
|
EIDO:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｲﾝﾄﾞﾈｼｱETF
|7.48 千
|233.11 百万
|8.03
|
130730:KS
KOSEF Enhanced Cash
|1.29 千
|129.90 百万
|4.47
|
BND:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾄｰﾀﾙ債券市場ETF
|304.00
|26.15 百万
|0.90
企業概要
Kiwoom ROKI 1 Multi Asset Robo Advisor Securities Investment Trust(Balanced Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing in domestic and offshore ETF.
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com