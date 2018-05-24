Kiwoom ROKI 1 Multi Asset Ro

6BL4164:KS
Liquidated
6BL4164:KS 清算済
1,050.36
KRW
0.01
0.00%
更新日時 2018/05/24
商品分類
Unit Trust
前日終値
1,050.35
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/24/2018)
1,050.36
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 05/24/2018)
2.304
設定日
02/06/2017
直近配当額 ( 05/25/2018)
50.24
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.11%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
069660:KS
Kiwoom KOSEF 200 ETF
21.14 千 676.53 百万 23.30
214980:KS
KODEX KRW CASH PLUS
6.19 千 621.29 百万 21.40
EWG:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIﾄﾞｲﾂETF
11.80 千 417.40 百万 14.38
152280:KS
Woori KOSEF 200 Futures ETF
26.89 千 366.38 百万 12.62
KUH8:CUR
30.00 324.90 百万 11.19
EIDO:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｲﾝﾄﾞﾈｼｱETF
7.48 千 233.11 百万 8.03
130730:KS
KOSEF Enhanced Cash
1.29 千 129.90 百万 4.47
BND:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾄｰﾀﾙ債券市場ETF
304.00 26.15 百万 0.90
企業概要
Kiwoom ROKI 1 Multi Asset Robo Advisor Securities Investment Trust(Balanced Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing in domestic and offshore ETF.
住所
18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号
82-2-789-0300
Webサイト
www.kiwoomam.com