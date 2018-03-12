KTB Value 30 Securities Inve
6BL1045:KS
1,026.04
KRW
6.15
0.60%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,000.43 - 1,052.18
1年トータルリターン
2.74%
年初来リターン
-0.54%
前日終値
1,019.89
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,026.04
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
3.452
設定日
02/06/2017
直近配当額 ( 02/05/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
KTB Value 30 Securities Investment Trust (Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital and income gains by investing 50% or more of its assets in domestic bonds and 30% or less in equities.
住所KTB Asset Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Korea Sec Dealers' Assn Bldg 17F
Yeoido Dong 45-2, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-974
Korea
電話番号82-2-788-8400
Webサイトwww.i-ktb.com