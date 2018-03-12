Kiwoom Short Term Government
6BE0120:KS
1,000.00
KRW
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,000.00 - 1,000.00
前日終値
1,000.00
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,000
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
206.646
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( 02/26/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
AN HYEONG-SANG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
6B06684:KS
Kiwoom Short Term Government
|219.57 百万
|221.65 十億
|99.72
企業概要
Kiwoom Short Term Government&Agency Bond Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 (Bond)is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains and current income by investing in Government&Agency Bond.
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com