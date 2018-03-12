Kiwoom Global Core Value Sec
6B72355:KS
1,003.88
KRW
3.84
0.38%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
993.11 - 1,003.88
前日終値
1,000.04
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,003.88
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
7.649
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PARK WON-JEONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
6B72298:KS
Kiwoom Global Core Value Sec
|6.17 百万
|7.45 十億
|99.52
企業概要
Kiwoom Global Core Value Securities Feeder Investment Trust(Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in 90% or more of its assets in Kiwoom Global Core Value Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com