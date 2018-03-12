Kiwoom USA Index Securities
6928008:KS
994.97
KRW
3.42
0.34%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
978.99 - 994.97
前日終値
991.55
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
994.97
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
2.146
設定日
05/16/2007
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2017)
58.09
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JEON JAE-HYEON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.31%
経費率
0.38%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
6703419:KS
Kiwoom Emerging Index Securi
|1.97 百万
|1.80 十億
|97.30
企業概要
Kiwoom USA Index Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 (Equity-Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains and current income by in Kiwoom USA Index Securities Master Investment Trust.
住所18 Yeouinaru-ro 4-gil, Yeongdeungpo-
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
電話番号82-2-789-0300
Webサイトwww.kiwoomam.com