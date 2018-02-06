Dongbu Bio-Health Care Secur
6170161:KS
1,230.34
KRW
57.49
4.46%
更新日時 2018/02/06
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
796.37 - 1,339.96
前日終値
1,287.83
1年トータルリターン
67.68%
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/06/2018)
1,230.34
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
142.350
設定日
01/18/2012
直近配当額 ( 11/03/2017)
100.63
直近配当利回り（税込）
8.18%
ファンドマネージャ
HAN YONG-NAM
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.72%
経費率
0.81%
企業概要
Dongbu Bio-Health Care Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains and current income. The Fund invests at least 50% of its total assets in Bio-Health Care stocks.
住所Dongbu Asset Management
19F, Sinsong Center Bldg
Yeoido Dong 25-12, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-711
Korea
電話番号82-2-787-3700
Webサイトwww.dongbuam.co.kr