Samsung Vietnam Securities F
5C42244:KS
1,012.52
KRW
1.27
0.13%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
999.99 - 1,017.02
前日終値
1,013.79
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Vietnam
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,012.52
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
665.477
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Samsung Vietnam Securities Feeder Investment Trust H (Equity Derivatives) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in Samsung Vietnam Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com