Samsung KRX300 Index Securit
5C39398:KS
1,023.94
KRW
8.92
0.88%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
988.55 - 1,023.94
前日終値
1,015.02
52週レンジ
988.55 - 1,023.94
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,023.94
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
2.098
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Samsung KRX300 Index Securities Investment Trust (Equity Derivatives) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by tracking the performace of the KRX300 index.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com