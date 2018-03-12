Meritz Index Linked Securiti
5C31239:KS
979.92
KRW
4.00
0.41%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
971.64 - 1,013.16
前日終値
975.92
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
979.92
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
6.199
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Meritz Index Linked Securities Investment Trust HE-37(ELS Derivatives) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in derivative securities linked to the HSCEI index and EURO Stoxx50 Index.
住所Meritz Investment Bank
Seoul Finance Center 15F
Taepyoungro 1 ga, Joong Gu
Seoul
Korea
電話番号822-777-7711
Webサイト
-