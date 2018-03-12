Meritz Quick Lizard Securiti
5C27153:KS
10,518.43
KRW
29.07
0.28%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
10,462.65 - 10,920.76
前日終値
10,489.36
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10,518.43
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.961
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Meritz Quick Lizard Securities Investment Trust SNE-37 USD (ELS-Derivatives) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in derivative securities linked to the S&P500 Index, NIKKEI225 Index and EURO Stoxx50 Index.
住所Meritz Investment Bank
Seoul Finance Center 15F
Taepyoungro 1 ga, Joong Gu
Seoul
Korea
電話番号822-777-7711
Webサイト
-