Samsung Asia Dividend Stock
5BZ5225:KS
1,037.57
KRW
3.97
0.38%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
992.40 - 1,045.80
前日終値
1,033.60
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,037.57
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
404.953
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5B93173:KS
Samsung Asia Dividend Stock
|291.13 千
|387.86 百万
|97.75
企業概要
Samsung Asia Dividend Stock Securities Feeder Investment Trust UH(Equity) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in equities and 40% or less in bonds.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com