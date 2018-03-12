Multi Asset Senior Income Be
5BU9262:KS
998.55
KRW
0.63
0.06%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
997.92 - 1,000.80
前日終値
997.92
52週レンジ
997.92 - 1,000.80
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
998.55
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
391.842
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5BN2522:KS
Multi Asset Senior Income Be
|539.26 千
|553.33 百万
|98.91
企業概要
Multi Asset Senior Income Beta Asset Allocation Securities Feeder Investment Trust UH (Balanced Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 80% most of its assets in Multi Asset Senior Income Beta Asset Allocation Securities Master Investment Trust (Balanced Fund of funds).
住所KDB Asset Management Co Ltd
HP Building 4F
Yeoido Dong 23-6, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-724
Korea
電話番号822-3774-8000
Webサイトwww.kdbasset.co.kr