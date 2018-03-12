Samsung Global Developed Cou
5BS8327:KS
1,044.09
KRW
2.06
0.20%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
986.09 - 1,094.31
年初来リターン
0.78%
前日終値
1,042.03
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,044.09
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
2.521
設定日
08/03/2017
直近配当額 ( 03/03/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5B83372:KS
Samsung Global Developed Cou
|1.46 百万
|1.74 十億
|95.96
企業概要
Samsung Global Developed Country Securities Feeder Investment Trust UH(Equity) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in Samsung Global Developed Country Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com