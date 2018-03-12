Multi Asset Global Bio Healt
5BK9264:KS
971.82
KRW
1.45
0.15%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
950.98 - 1,010.03
1年トータルリターン
-2.02%
年初来リターン
-0.57%
前日終値
970.37
52週レンジ
950.98 - 1,010.03
1年トータルリターン
-2.24%
年初来リターン
-0.57%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Convertible
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
971.82
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.990
設定日
02/07/2017
直近配当額 ( 02/06/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5BK9009:KS
Multi Asset Global Bio Healt
|3.31 百万
|3.09 十億
|46.27
企業概要
Multi Asset Global Bio Health Care Convertible Bond Securities Feeder Investment Trust H 2(Bond) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achive capital and income gains by investing 80% or more of its assets in Multi Asset Global Bio Health Care Convertible Bond Securities Master Investment Trust(Bond).
住所KDB Asset Management Co Ltd
HP Building 4F
Yeoido Dong 23-6, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-724
Korea
電話番号822-3774-8000
Webサイトwww.kdbasset.co.kr