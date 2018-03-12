Samsung Neuberger Berman Eme
5BG8792:KS
1,067.78
KRW
0.78
0.07%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
990.86 - 1,089.95
1年トータルリターン
7.65%
年初来リターン
-1.22%
前日終値
1,067.00
990.86 - 1,089.95
7.06%
-1.22%
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,067.78
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
103.808
設定日
10/07/2016
直近配当額 ( 09/25/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.15%
0.15%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
0.38%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5BG8255:KS
Samsung Neuberger Berman Eme
|37.80 百万
|39.89 十億
|94.56
企業概要
Samsung Neuberger Berman Emerging Government & Agency Bond Plus Securities Feeder Investment Trust H (Bond-Fund of Funds) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in Samsung Neuberger Berman Emerging Government & Agency Bond Plus Sec. Master Inv. Trust (Bond-Fund of Funds).
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com