Samsung Asia Dividend Stock
5B93348:KS
1,049.27
KRW
5.92
0.57%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,049.27
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
442.862
設定日
09/30/2016
直近配当額 ( 09/13/2017)
241.55
直近配当利回り（税込）
23.02%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
1.46%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5B93173:KS
Samsung Asia Dividend Stock
|616.82 千
|817.58 百万
|97.90
企業概要
Samsung Asia Dividend Stock Securities Feeder Investment Trust UH(Equity) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in equities and 40% or less in bonds.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com