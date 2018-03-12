Samsung Pictet Global Mega T
5B89635:KS
1,322.19
KRW
6.75
0.51%
更新日時 17:42 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,102.36 - 1,378.05
1年トータルリターン
19.96%
年初来リターン
2.06%
前日終値
1,315.44
52週レンジ
1,102.36 - 1,378.05
1年トータルリターン
19.88%
年初来リターン
2.06%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,322.19
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
6.803
設定日
12/01/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/01/2017)
0.7
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.05%
ファンドマネージャ
LEE JONG-HOON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5B89627:KS
Samsung Pictet Global Mega T
|5.50 百万
|6.70 十億
|93.47
企業概要
Samsung Pictet Global Mega Trend Securities Feeder Investment Trust H(Equity- Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in Samsung Pictet Global Mega Trend Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity-Fund of Funds).
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com