Samsung ASEAN Plus Vietnam S
5AU2816:KS
1,434.83
KRW
1.54
0.11%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,066.08 - 1,448.13
1年トータルリターン
34.59%
年初来リターン
10.15%
前日終値
1,433.29
ファンド分類
ASEAN Countries
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
ASEAN Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,434.83
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
39.965
設定日
11/10/2014
直近配当額 ( 11/09/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KIM SEONG-JUN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
0.18%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5670800:KS
ｻﾑｿﾝASEANｾｷｭﾘﾃｨｰｽﾞ･ﾏｽﾀｰ 株式
|9.59 百万
|12.71 十億
|51.12
|
5AU2790:KS
Samsung Vietnam Securities M
|8.65 百万
|11.45 十億
|46.06
企業概要
Samsung Asean Plus Vietnam Securities Feeder Investment Trust H(Equity-Derivatives) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in equities issued in Asean countries.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com