商品分類
Unit Trust
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,007.7
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
13.808
設定日
04/28/2014
直近配当額 ( 01/09/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YOON SANG-A / DONG-JUN NAM
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.51%
経費率
0.79%
企業概要
Samsung For You Korea Representative Group 30 Securities Investment Trust 1 ( Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital income and current income. The Fund invests 30% or less instocks, 60% or less in bonds, and 40% or less in CPs and ABSs respectively.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com