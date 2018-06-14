Fidelity Global Dividend Inc
5AF3873:KS
1,066.47
KRW
7.17
0.68%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,002.48 - 1,091.31
1年トータルリターン
1.34%
年初来リターン
-0.16%
前日終値
1,059.30
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,066.47
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
447.900
設定日
06/10/2015
直近配当額 ( 02/19/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SUNG-MOON JANG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
1.05%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5AF3790:KS
Fidelity Global Dividend Inc
|463.26 百万
|478.38 十億
|99.01
企業概要
Fidelity Global Dividend Income Securities Feeder Investment Trust(Equity-Fund of Funds)is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing up to 100% of its assests in Fidelity Global Dividend Income Securites Master Investment Trust(Equity-Fund of Funds).
住所Fidelity Invt Asset Mgmt Korea Ltd.
Seoul Finance Center 4F
Taepyoung Ro 1-ga, Joong Gu
Seoul, 100-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3783-0901
Webサイトwww.fidelity.co.kr