Fidelity Global Dividend Inc
5AF3840:KS
1,044.88
KRW
10.08
0.97%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,007.97 - 1,096.85
1年トータルリターン
3.11%
年初来リターン
-2.36%
前日終値
1,034.80
52週レンジ
1,007.97 - 1,096.85
1年トータルリターン
3.30%
年初来リターン
-2.36%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,044.88
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
496.052
設定日
07/18/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/20/2018)
2.96
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.28%
ファンドマネージャ
SUNG-MOON JANG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
0.50%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5AF3790:KS
Fidelity Global Dividend Inc
|546.80 百万
|589.86 十億
|99.00
企業概要
Fidelity Global Dividend Income Securities Feeder Investment Trust(Equity-Fund of Funds)is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing up to 100% of its assests in Fidelity Global Devidend Income Securites Master Investment Trust(Equity-Fund ofFunds).
住所Fidelity Invt Asset Mgmt Korea Ltd.
Seoul Finance Center 4F
Taepyoung Ro 1-ga, Joong Gu
Seoul, 100-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3783-0901
Webサイトwww.fidelity.co.kr