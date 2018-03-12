Samsung Global Water Securit
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
982.12 - 1,102.89
1年トータルリターン
5.58%
年初来リターン
-2.34%
前日終値
1,027.84
ファンド分類
Utilities Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,035.13
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
118.966
設定日
05/17/2011
直近配当額 ( 04/12/2017)
21.36
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.06%
ファンドマネージャ
EUISUK HONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
2.06%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
5675221:KS
Samsung Global Water Equity
|112.28 千
|123.96 百万
|97.89
企業概要
Samsung Global Water Securities Feeder Investment Trust 2 (Equity) is an open- end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains from its Master fund which operates its asset in any water-related stocks. The Fund invests 60% or more in both foreign and domestic stocks and 40% or less in domestic bonds and CPs.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com