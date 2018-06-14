Samsung Value Plus Securitie
5973212:KS
992.51
KRW
2.20
0.22%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
972.15 - 1,125.19
1年トータルリターン
-10.18%
前日終値
994.71
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
992.51
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
899.218
設定日
11/15/2010
直近配当額 ( 06/21/2017)
7.78
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.78%
ファンドマネージャ
YOON SANG-A / HAN SUNG-GEUN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
2.17%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5AZ0336:KS
Samsung Short Term Bond Secu
|819.81 千
|866.55 百万
|94.75
企業概要
Samsung Value Plus Securities Investment Trust 1(Equity Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve returns by selecting and intensively investing in blue chips by sector with the highest expected increase rate of stock price. The Fund invests 80% or less in stocks and 80% or less in bonds.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com