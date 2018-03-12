Samsung CHINA2.0 Mainland 30
5943744:KS
1,028.14
KRW
2.66
0.26%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
952.74 - 1,042.21
1年トータルリターン
7.49%
年初来リターン
2.06%
前日終値
1,025.48
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,028.14
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
207.737
設定日
12/15/2014
直近配当額 ( 04/13/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JONG-WOOK OH
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.49%
経費率
0.55%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5757367:KS
Samsung Ace Short-term Secur
|252.96 千
|253.39 百万
|66.56
|
5903375:KS
Samsung CHINA2.0 Mainland Se
|84.47 千
|101.16 百万
|26.57
企業概要
Samsung CHINA2.0 Mainland 30 Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 (Bond) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com