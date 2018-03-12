Samsung My Best Securities I
5904167:KS
991.84
KRW
11.37
1.16%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
857.37 - 1,055.87
1年トータルリターン
16.19%
年初来リターン
0.08%
前日終値
980.47
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
991.84
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
38.096
設定日
10/18/2010
直近配当額 ( 01/01/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KYUNG-HOON KIM
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.76%
経費率
1.92%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5BD4968:KS
Samsung My Best Securities M
|34.37 百万
|42.53 十億
|99.80
企業概要
Samsung My Best Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital income and current income. The Fund invests 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in bonds, CPs and ABSs respectively, and 15% or less in on-exchange derivatives.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com