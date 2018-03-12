KDB Next Generation Fun Inde
5672664:KS
1,190.92
KRW
11.45
0.97%
更新日時 17:42 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,020.07 - 1,264.26
1年トータルリターン
18.66%
年初来リターン
-0.62%
前日終値
1,179.47
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,190.92
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
4.064
設定日
04/05/2007
直近配当額 ( 04/05/2017)
50.87
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.27%
ファンドマネージャ
OH JUN-WAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5283249:KS
KDB Next Generation Fun Inde
|3.46 百万
|3.98 十億
|99.19
企業概要
KDB Next Generation Fun Index Securities Feeder Investment Trust (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve stable capital gains by investing in its master fund which mainly invests in domestic equities. The Fund invests at least 70% of its assets in the KDB Next Generation Fun Index Equity Master Fund.
住所KDB Asset Management Co Ltd
HP Building 4F
Yeoido Dong 23-6, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-724
Korea
電話番号822-3774-8000
Webサイトwww.kdbasset.co.kr