Samsung US Representative St
5177301:KS
1,010.96
KRW
3.97
0.39%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,007.54 - 1,013.21
1年トータルリターン
-8.27%
前日終値
1,010.85
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,010.96
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
5.391
設定日
04/04/2013
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
3.86
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.38%
ファンドマネージャ
SI-NAE JEON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
2.26%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
5177202:KS
Samsung US Representative St
|2.43 百万
|2.76 十億
|97.45
企業概要
Samsung US Representative Stock Feeder Investment Trust 2 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in stock related to US.
住所Samsung Asset Management
11, Seocho-daero 74-gil,
Seocho-gu, 16-18th floor
Seoul, Republic of Korea
電話番号82-2-080-377-4777
Webサイトwww.samsungfund.com