Dacheng Tianyi Traded Money
511690:CH
Shanghai
99.9950
CNY
0.0020
0.00%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/06/14
始値
99.9920
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
99.9920 - 99.9970
出来高
3,864,056
前日終値
99.9970
52週レンジ
99.0000 - 100.1450
1年トータルリターン
0.01%
年初来リターン
0.00%
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 03/31/2018)
6.506
設定日
09/29/2016
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
0.00%
ファンドマネージャ
YANG YAJIE
直近配当額 ( 12/15/2017)
0.00010863
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-0.01%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Dacheng Tianyi Traded Money Market Fund is an Exchange Traded Fund incorporated in China. The fund aims to achieve excess return relative to benchmark. The fund invests in money market instruments including cash, bank deposits,repos with maturity less than one year, and bonds,ABS with maturity less than 397 days, and other money market instruments with high liquidity.
住所Dacheng Fund Management Co Ltd
32/F China Merchants Bank Bldg.
7088 Shennan Ave.,Futian District
Shenzhen
China 518034
電話番号86-755-8318-3388
Webサイトwww.dcfund.com.cn