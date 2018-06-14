Penghua CSI HK SME Investmen
501023:CH
Shanghai
1.2060
CNY
0.0160
1.31%
更新日時 16:01 JST 2018/06/14
始値
1.2150
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.2060 - 1.2150
前日終値
1.2220
52週レンジ
1.0510 - 1.2590
1年トータルリターン
11.87%
年初来リターン
2.20%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.2316
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
41.588
設定日
09/29/2016
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.78%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.58%
ファンドマネージャ
CHEN LONG
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
5.16%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Penghua Hong Kong Stock Through CSI HK SME Investment Theme Fund is a listed open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund aims to track underlying index and minimize tracking error. The fund invests at least 80% of total assets in stocks, and at least 80% of noncash assets in constituent stocks of the underlying index.
住所Penghua Fund Management Co Ltd
27/F Shenzhen Development Bank Bldg
5047 Shennandong Road
Shenzhen
China 518001
電話番号86-755-82080663 Tel
Webサイトwww.phfund.com.cn