Eugene Index Linked Plus Fut
4C32443:KS
10,475.96
KRW
46.86
0.45%
更新日時 17:42 JST 2018/03/12
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10,475.96
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.622
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Eugene Index Linked Plus Securities Investment Trust Future Plan CNH-6 USD (ELS Derivatives) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in derivative securities CAC40, NIKKEI225 and HSI index.
住所Eugene Asset Management
Eugene Securities Bldg 7F
Yeoido Dong 23-9, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-710
Korea
電話番号82-2-2129-3300
Webサイトwww.hitmc.co.kr