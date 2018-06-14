Eugene Double Lizard Index L
4C28656:KS
1,012.47
KRW
1.36
0.13%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
929.15 - 1,021.86
前日終値
1,011.11
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,012.47
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
1.096
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Eugene Double Lizard Index Linked Securities Investment Trust SHE-5 (ELS-Derivatives)is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in derivative securities linked to the S&P500, HSCEI and EUROStoxx50.
住所Eugene Asset Management
Eugene Securities Bldg 7F
Yeoido Dong 23-9, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-710
Korea
電話番号82-2-2129-3300
Webサイトwww.hitmc.co.kr