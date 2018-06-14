IBK KOSDAQ 150 Index Securit
4C17889:KS
976.88
KRW
5.58
0.57%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
894.87 - 1,069.31
前日終値
971.30
52週レンジ
894.87 - 1,069.31
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
976.88
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
859.956
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
4C17715:KS
IBK KOSDAQ 150 Index Securit
|797.87 千
|754.08 百万
|98.89
企業概要
IBK KOSDAQ 150 Index Securities Feeder Investment Trust (Equity Derivatives) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in IBK KOSDAQ 150 Index Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity Derivatives).
住所IBK Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Samsung Fire Insurance Bldg 7F
Euljiro 1-ga 87, Jung Gu
Seoul, 100-782
Korea
電話番号82-2-727-8800
Webサイトwww.ibksgam.co.kr